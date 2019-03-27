Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hattie Mae (Kinzer) Cline. View Sign

Hattie Mae Kinzer Cline, 87, of Independence, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Waddell Nursing Home in Galax. She was the widow of Troy Raymond Cline.

She was born August 5, 1931 in Grayson County, to Charles Raleigh and Sally Alma Funk Kinzer. She was a member of Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church in Independence.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Ronnie O. Cline; one sister, Geneva Robinson; four brothers, Cecil Kinzer, John Kinzer, Jay Kinzer, and Kyle Kinzer.

She is survived by three daughters, Shelby and Michael Blevins of Blountville, Tenn., Joyce Roberts of Elk Creek, and Lesa and Wally Painter of Spokane, Wash.; two sons, Larry and Diane Cline of Abingdon, and Mark and Pam Cline of Christiansburg; one sister, Margaret Hackler, of Galax; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church on Pine Mountain Road in Independence, with Pastor Doug Stuart officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in the Carsonville Community.

The family received friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund c/o Debbie Anderson 111 Alderman Street Galax, Virginia 24333.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Independence is serving the family.