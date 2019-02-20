Hazel Virginia Hash Cole, 99, died Thursday, Feb. 7 at her residence in Troutdale, the Flatridge Community.

She was born Oct. 15, 1919 to Emmett Hash and Edna Florence Halsey Hash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Cole and son, Jay Cole; sisters, Annie Hash, Eva Hudson and Mamie Watson; and brothers, Earl Hash, Hilary Hash, Junior Hash, Clayton Hash, and Troy Hash.

She is survived by two daughters and spouses: Lucille and Rex Jones and Lois and Bill Hash, all of Mouth of Wilson; son and spouse: Roger and Barbara Cole of Mouth of Wilson; brother and spouse, Tommie and Connie Hash of Holyoke, Mass; sister-in-law, Brenda Hash of Danville; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 10 at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Halsey and Junior Bullion officiating. Interment was held in Pine Branch Cemetery in Fox Creek Community.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Pine Branch Cemetery fund c/o Dan Cole 3134 Fox Creek Rd, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Debi, Charlene, Betsy, Marcy and Patricia, special care givers.

