Homer Odell Moxley, 93, of Independence, Va., passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Grayson Rehab and Health Center in Independence, Via.

He was born July 16, 1926, in Grayson County, Va., to Morris and Ella Warden Moxley.

He was the widower of Eura S. Moxley.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis A. and Susan Moxley of Independence, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Regina L. and James S. Edwards of Galax, Va.; two grandchildren, Jamie Roberts and Christy Williams; three step-grandchildren, Chris Cox, Brad Cox and Mary Lynne Ward; four great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral services was conducted on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Living By Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Derek Cowan officiating. Burial followed in the Spurlin Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad or the Independence Fire Department.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.