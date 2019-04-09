James (Jimmy) Eugene Akers, 77, of Fries, died Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina.
He was born in Grayson County on May 10, 1941 to James Paris and Donna Mae Williams Akers.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Patton Akers; daughters and sons-in-law, Gina and Steve Burris, Mitzi and Randy Shinault all of Fries; brother and sister-in-law Terry and Gloria Akers of Fries; brother-in-law Harris Shupe of Fries; special friend Howard Meadows; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held in the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Greg Burnett officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the funeral service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home of Galax is serving the family.
Published in The Declaration on Apr. 9, 2019