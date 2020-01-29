Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Mack Sells. View Sign Service Information Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion 938 N. Main St. Marion , VA 24354 (276)-783-1019 Send Flowers Obituary



James was born in Volney, Va., to the late Wayne and Helen Monk Sells.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty S. Pugh of Volney and Jerlene Perkins of Castlewood.

James served his country in the U.S. Army.

He later retired from VDOT with over 35 years of service.

He enjoyed being outdoors. Whether it was coon hunting, fishing, or farming, he always found a way to keep busy outside.

Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 63 years, Irene P. Sells of the home; daughter, Jami Sells Mahoney and husband, Ronald of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandson Zachary J. Mahoney; granddaughter, Kaitlyn M. Drum and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Anna, Aleeah, and Gabriel Drum, all of Kingsport, Tenn.; brothers Jack Sells of Grant and Tommy Sells and wife Teresa, of Volney; several nieces, nephews; and special friends to include Ernest Lawson and Baker Martin.

Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Little Wilson UMC Cemetery with Pastor Dwight Sells and his great-nephew, Scott Cornett officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Grayson County VFW Honor Guard Team.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at

