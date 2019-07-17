James Richard Bridgeman, 65, of Independence, Va., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 1, 1954, to the late Barbara Harrington in Marion, Va.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Bridgeman; step-dad, French Harrington; and sister-in-law, Judy Wagg Bridgeman.
Bridgeman proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Survivors include sister, Ladecka Brady and husband, Bruce of Indianapolis, Ind.; a niece, Tanya Sherwood and husband, Artie; nephews, Derek Bridgeman, JD Brady and Stephan Brady; great-nephews, Nathan Sherwood and Dylan Bridgeman; a great-niece, Nicole Sherwood.
Per his request, James will be buried at sea. Port of embarkation Norfolk, Va.
The care of Mr. Bridgeman has been entrusted to High Country Services.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in The Declaration on July 17, 2019