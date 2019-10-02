James Ward "Dub" Walls, 68, of Independence, Va., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1950, at Whitetop, Va., to James and Eva D. Blevins Walls.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille H. Walls of the home; two sisters, Sue Blevins of Whitetop, Va., and Lisa and Roger Barr of Konnarock, Va.; seven brothers, Steve and Anita Walls of Lansing, N.C., Webb Walls of Warrensville, N.C., Tim and Brenda Walls of Whitetop, Va., Ben Walls of Whitetop, Va., Marty and Tina Walls of Independence, Va., David and Kathy Walls of Lansing, N.C., and Keith and Lola Walls of Lansing, N.C.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Helton Valley Baptist Church with interment in the Walls Cemetery in Whitetop, Va. The family received friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 at the Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va. 24348 or Independence Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348.

