Janis H. Ricketts
1931 - 2020
On Sept. 18, 2020, Janis H. Ricketts of Independence succumbed, after an agonizing battle with Coronaviris, in Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was born on June 8, 1931, in the Finger Lakes region of New York State to Clyde and Hazel Harrington.
The family moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., at the start of World War II, where she would attend public schools through Junior College.
At age 20, she wed her high school sweetheart, Mac L. Ricketts. Three children were born to them in their 20s.
As her husband pursued his education and obtained college and university positions they moved from Atlanta to Chicago and from Durham to Louisburg, N.C. During those years she and her husband made two trips abroad: to Romania and Paris.
For many years she enjoyed teaching classic piano lessons in the home.
She was a lifelong United Methodist and at times played for services.
When her husband retired in 1995 the two moved to Independence.
Survivors include Mac L. Ricketts (husband); Scott Jackson-Ricketts and Debby (son and wife); Martin G. Ricketts (son); Lynn Waldron and Karl Busch (daughter and husband); Justine Jackson- Ricketts and Kevin Wade (granddaughter and husband); and Damien Jackson-Ricketts and Jessica Cheng (grandson and partner).
A private memorial service will be held at a later time.
The family is requesting that donations be made to the Independence Farmers Market, c/o Michelle Pridgen, P.O. Box 373, Independence, Va. 24348.
Services were entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va.

Published in The Declaration from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
September 29, 2020
Lynn and Family I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mother! Always remember that beautiful smile! She was a large presence in your lives and will live on in each of you! Prayers for comfort! Love You! Cheryl
Cheryl Sloan
Friend
September 28, 2020
Lynn I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort and peace for your family.
Ricky and Ginny Tart
Friend
September 28, 2020
A wonderful family, a wonderful lady, a wonderful life! May peace be with your family!! Best wishes to you all, Howard Fleming
Howard Fleming
Friend
September 28, 2020
Prayers that the family will be comforted. Lynn, I see so much of you in reading about your mother. ❤
Judy McDougald
September 28, 2020
Dear Lynn, this breaks my heart for you. There's nothing like loosing your mom. It was a shock. I didn't know until now. I remember the things you told me about doing your" drive by's & doing special things. She raised the most beautiful daughter ever. Prayers are with you & your family now and forever. Wish I could give you a big hug! Know you have tons of wonderful memories... Hold them tight. She feels your love for her. Tom & I wish you healing now & for all the days ahead.
Kathy & Tom Rhyne
Friend
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Iris Cavin
Friend
September 28, 2020
I am thankful for the years of Thanksgivings we able spend in Louisburg with Uncle Mac and Aunt Janis. I remember her cute laugh. I remember how great a hostess she was to us too! She will be missed! Love to the family.
Karen Apodaca
Family
