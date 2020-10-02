On Sept. 18, 2020, Janis H. Ricketts of Independence succumbed, after an agonizing battle with Coronaviris, in Twin County Regional Hospital.

She was born on June 8, 1931, in the Finger Lakes region of New York State to Clyde and Hazel Harrington.

The family moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., at the start of World War II, where she would attend public schools through Junior College.

At age 20, she wed her high school sweetheart, Mac L. Ricketts. Three children were born to them in their 20s.

As her husband pursued his education and obtained college and university positions they moved from Atlanta to Chicago and from Durham to Louisburg, N.C. During those years she and her husband made two trips abroad: to Romania and Paris.

For many years she enjoyed teaching classic piano lessons in the home.

She was a lifelong United Methodist and at times played for services.

When her husband retired in 1995 the two moved to Independence.

Survivors include Mac L. Ricketts (husband); Scott Jackson-Ricketts and Debby (son and wife); Martin G. Ricketts (son); Lynn Waldron and Karl Busch (daughter and husband); Justine Jackson- Ricketts and Kevin Wade (granddaughter and husband); and Damien Jackson-Ricketts and Jessica Cheng (grandson and partner).

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

The family is requesting that donations be made to the Independence Farmers Market, c/o Michelle Pridgen, P.O. Box 373, Independence, Va. 24348.

Services were entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va.

