Jerry Dean "Butch" Reedy, 73, of Troutdale, Va., died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

He was born Jan. 1, 1947, in Grayson County to Lewis N. and Georgia Hall Reedy.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Overbay Reedy of the home; son and daughter-in-law, David and Vicky Reedy of Wytheville, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Anthony Branscome of Kernersville, N.C.; mother, Georgia Marie Spencer of Elkin, N.C.; sister and friend, Patricia Albert and Roger McGrady of Dobson, N.C.; step-sister and spouse, Patsy and Steve Berman of Miami, Fla.; step-brother and spouse, Mastin Spencer and Sandy Mathena of Marion, Va.; half-brother and spouse, Kenneth and Peggy Spencer of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and one great-grandson; and his special pet friend, "Roscoe."

A private graveside service was conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va., by the Rev. Tim Boyette. There was no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va.22202.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Reedy family.