Jerry Thomas Austin, 69, of Kernersville, N.C., died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born Jan. 30, 1951, in Grayson County to the late Ray and Reba Smith Austin.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherrie Austin; two sisters, Nancy Dancy and Irene Billings; two brothers, Ronnie Austin and Joe Austin; caregiver, Lisa Dymott; and a niece.
A Celebration Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Piney Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, 296 Pugh Road, Piney Creek, N.C. 28663 with Pastor Daniel Hawtree officiating.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, www.stjude.org, The Cynthia Rose Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Kihei, Hawaii 96753, www.cynthiarosefoundation.com (808-283-5190), or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103, www.trellissupport.org (336-768-3972).
Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Declaration on Mar. 18, 2020