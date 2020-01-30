Jimmy Phipps Farmer

June 8, 1952 -

Jan. 29, 2020



Jimmy passed away at his home, Independence, Va.

He was born at Sparta, N.C., to Charlie Gwynn Farmer and Bena Paulline Phipps Farmer.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Cox Farmer of the home; son and spouse, Bobby Allen and Lisa Farmer of Independence, Va.; cousin and spouse, Carol and Robert Noblett of Independence; cousin, Tommy Boyer of Independence; cousins and spouse, Rex and Ada Ruth Farmer of Independence, Va., Thomas and Leta Farmer of Independence, Va., and Frank Farmer and son, Kenny of Independence; and special friends, Tommy Osborne of Independence, Ronnie and Karen Bonham of Fries, Va., and Scott and Nancy Anders of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, Va. The Rev. David Osborne and the Rev. Scott Flippin will officiate.

The family will receive friends two hours preceding the funeral service.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, is serving the family.