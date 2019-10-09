Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Thomas) Roberts. View Sign Service Information Sossoman Funeral Home 1011 South Sterling Street Morganton , NC 28655 (828)-437-3211 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Alexandria, Va., on Aug. 16, 1943.

She was the daughter of the late Richard Tyrant Thomas and Mary Andele Hampton Thomas.

Joan was a member of First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine.

She was a loving and kind mother who loved all children.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her husband, Oliver Leslie Roberts; children, Mike Roberts (Kimberly) and Chele Toothman (Bradley); grandchildren, Michael Roberts II (Jen) and Emily Toothman; great-grandchildren, Carter and Payleigh Roberts; and a sister, Janet Roberts (Truman).

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Thomas.

The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine.

The memorial service followed at 11 a.m. in the church with the Rev. John Terry officiating. The memorial graveside service was held at 4 p.m., Monday in Comers Rock Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 557, Glen Alpine, N.C. 28628.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

