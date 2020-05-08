John Allen Reedy, 44, of Troutdale, Va., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 3, 1975 in Marion, Va., to Joseph Allen Reedy and Patsy Murray.

He was formerly employed as an officer with the River North Correctional Center in Independence, Va.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Brooks Reedy of the home; daughters, Kayla Brooks and Brandon Devine of Mouth of Wilson, Deborah Brooks of Hillsville and Kriston and Josh Garrison of Mouth of Wilson; six grandchildren; his mother, Patsy Murray Reedy of Troutdale; grandmother, Geraldine Murray of Troutdale; and aunt and uncle, Dan and Brenda McMahan Coxington, Ga.

A private graveside memorial service will be held for family members only. No visitors please. Friends may call at the residence at 389 York Ridge Road, Troutdale, Va., at any time.

Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Reedy family.