John Garland "Tuck" Hash, 90, of Independence, Va., died at his home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in Independence, Va., to Paul and Clyde Holcomb Hash.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Catherine Walker Hash of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Eva and Roger Billings of Independence, Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Debbie Hash and Eddie and Shelia Hash, all of Independence, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Buck and Blanche Hash of Independence, Va.; sisters and brothers-in-law, June and Wesley Byrd, Helen and Gary Waller and Wilma Hash; sisters-in-law, Wanda Hash, Irene Isom, and Shirley Stuart; six grandchildren, Jason BIllings, Travis Hash, Brieanne Worrell, Keshia Richardson, Toby Hash, Lorissa Hash; four great-grandchidren, Gage Billings, Landon Hash, Taylan Hash and Gunner Richardson; three step great-grandchildren, Danielle Jones, Dakota Cornett and Hunter Cornett; and several nieces and nephews, friends, and church family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Hash; and sisters, Alma Hash and Frances Byrd.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church in Independence, Va., by Jason Billings, Jimmy McKnight, the Rev. Tim Crockett and the Rev. Tom Burcham. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Independence, Va. 24348.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.
Published in The Declaration on Jan. 15, 2020
