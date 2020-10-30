1/
Junior F. Testerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junior F. Testerman, 84, of Marshall, Va., passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was born in Whitetop, Va.
He was the son of Grover and Pearl Testerman.
He was the owner of Testerman Electric Service for 50 years.
Junior was a devoted husband of 63 years to Dorothy Testerman who passed in August 2018.
Survivors include his brother, TA Testerman of Whitetop, Va.; his five children, Ed Testerman (Desi) of Woodbridge, John Testerman of Marshall, Va., Richard (Aura) Testerman of Woodbridge, Va., Tim Testerman (Shirley) of Marshall, Va., and Cheryl Woodwood (Ricky) of Woodbridge, Va.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In celebration of his life, there was a service held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, Va.
An additional service will be held at Whitetop Baptist Church, Whitetop, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon and he will be laid to rest in Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, Va.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking individuals to make a memorial donation to his church that he loved so much. To donate in his honor, send your donation to Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Declaration from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved