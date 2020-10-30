Junior F. Testerman, 84, of Marshall, Va., passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was born in Whitetop, Va.

He was the son of Grover and Pearl Testerman.

He was the owner of Testerman Electric Service for 50 years.

Junior was a devoted husband of 63 years to Dorothy Testerman who passed in August 2018.

Survivors include his brother, TA Testerman of Whitetop, Va.; his five children, Ed Testerman (Desi) of Woodbridge, John Testerman of Marshall, Va., Richard (Aura) Testerman of Woodbridge, Va., Tim Testerman (Shirley) of Marshall, Va., and Cheryl Woodwood (Ricky) of Woodbridge, Va.; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In celebration of his life, there was a service held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, Va.

An additional service will be held at Whitetop Baptist Church, Whitetop, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon and he will be laid to rest in Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, Va.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking individuals to make a memorial donation to his church that he loved so much. To donate in his honor, send your donation to Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, Va.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store