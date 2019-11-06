Katie May Cole (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry..she was such a sweetheart..always loved talking..."
    - Kathy Cox
  • "So sorry to hear about Katie. We will be thinking about you..."
    - Jack & Penny Ward
  • "So sorry to hear about Katie. She was always such a sweet..."
    - Ruth Hall
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Marsha Hill
  • "Katie, was a very kind and sweet lady. She will be missed..."
    - Doris Williams
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lebanon Cemetery
Elk Creek, VA
Obituary
Katie May Cole, 65, of Independence, died Oct 22, 2019, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence, Va.
She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Elk Creek, Va., to Willie Reeves and Louise Hale Cole.
Survivors include an uncle and wife, Joe and Ann Cole of Independence; three aunts, Pauline Cornett of Maryland and Ruth Cole and Mildred Cole, both of Independence; and several cousins.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Oct 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Tom Burcham at the Lebanon Cemetery in Elk Creek, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Independence Volunteer Fire Department or Mountain Valley Hospice.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the cole family.
Published in The Declaration on Nov. 6, 2019
