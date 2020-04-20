Kenneth Eugene Farmer, better known as "Ken" or "Kenny," 62, of Independence, Va., died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.

He was born on May 1, 1957, in Wytheville, Va., to Frank and Irene Farmer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene H Farmer.

Survivors include his father, Frank Farmer of Independence, Va.; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Tommy Delp of Independence, Va.; one niece, Mikki Delp; one great-niece, Harley Reece; and one great-nephew, Dalton Reece, all of Independence, Va.; special friend, MaeBelle Adams of Independence, Va.; and also a host of other special friends.

Graveside service were conducted Monday, April 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Saddle Creek Cemetery, Independence, Va. Officiating were Harold Osborne and the Rev. Bob Cheeks of Independence, Va. Family requests no flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saddle Creek Cemetery of Independence, Va., or to Independence Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va., or to Independence Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va.

Friends are welcome to the residence to visit at anytime.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Farmer Family.