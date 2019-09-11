Kenneth W. Spencer, 51, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., died on September 5, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1967, to Ernest and Margie M. Musick in Sparta, N.C.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Margie and Jerry Spencer of Rugby, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Dennis Hill of Troutdale, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Sarah Musick of Rugby, Va.; two nieces, Jenny Hill of Wytheville, Va., and Leeann Musick of Dobson, N.C.; two nephews, Tyler and Lance Music of Rugby, Va.; and a special friend, Kay Brooks of Sugar Grove, Va.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Spencer; and his brother, Leonard Spencer.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Doug Halsey. Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Rugby Rescue Squad, 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.