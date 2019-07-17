Konnie Marsh, 47, of Galax, died on July 7, 2019, in Hillsville.
She was born on June 18, 1972, in Jefferson, N.C., to Jessie and Chessie Davis Osborne.
Memorial services will be private.
Survivors include two sons, Jarred Marsh of Independence and James Clyburn of Independence; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Dena Osborne of Galax; sister and brother- in- law, Karen and Ashley Lamb of Hillsville; and two grandchildren.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Declaration on July 17, 2019