Lessie Kilby Phipps went peacefully to meet her Savior on April 14, 2020, after a long struggle with Dementia

Lessie was the daughter of the late Clabe and Alice Kilby.

She was born in Whitetop, Va., on June 6 1931.

She was married to the late James B. Phipps of Piney Creek.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Kilby and Basil Kilby; and sisters, Ada Osborne, Wilma Sheets, Zora Shephard and Arlene Testerman.

Survivors include sisters, Faye Osborne (Jerry) and Drenda Roten (Clarence); daughters, Bertha Kilby Prim, (David Prim, deceased), Sally Donovan (Jim) and Mike Phipps (Jill); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Lorraine and Roger Plummer and Georgia Kilby, her faithful and kind caregivers.

Also, to Hospice of Mountain Valley.

A family service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at Mouth of Wilson Separate Baptist Church of Mouth of Wilson ,Va.

The Rev. Jeff Blevins will officiate.

