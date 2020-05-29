Lessie Kilby Phipps
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lessie Kilby Phipps went peacefully to meet her Savior on April 14, 2020, after a long struggle with Dementia
Lessie was the daughter of the late Clabe and Alice Kilby.
She was born in Whitetop, Va., on June 6 1931.
She was married to the late James B. Phipps of Piney Creek.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Kilby and Basil Kilby; and sisters, Ada Osborne, Wilma Sheets, Zora Shephard and Arlene Testerman.
Survivors include sisters, Faye Osborne (Jerry) and Drenda Roten (Clarence); daughters, Bertha Kilby Prim, (David Prim, deceased), Sally Donovan (Jim) and Mike Phipps (Jill); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Lorraine and Roger Plummer and Georgia Kilby, her faithful and kind caregivers.
Also, to Hospice of Mountain Valley.
A family service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at Mouth of Wilson Separate Baptist Church of Mouth of Wilson ,Va.
The Rev. Jeff Blevins will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Declaration from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved