Lettie Gaye Anders Iroler, 86, of Fries, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1934, to Joe and Alice Rich Lineberry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas (Peanut) Anders and Bob Iroler.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Frances Anders of Max Meadows and Terry and Tammy Anders of Galax; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Hurley Wilson of Galax; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Sue Lineberry of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Marvin Williams and Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home
Published in The Declaration from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
