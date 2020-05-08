Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Edna Cornett Parks. View Sign Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333-2210 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Edna Cornett Parks, 98, of Galax, Va., and Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Accordious Health in Harrisonburg.

Lillie was the daughter of the late Stuart Marvin and Gincy Malinda Long Cornett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Cornett Parks after 64 years of marriage.

Lillie was born at home on April 10, 1922, in Grayson County in the Flat Ridge community. She was the ninth of 14 children. She has two surviving brothers, Don Cornett of Elkton, Md., and Bill Cornett of Marion, Va.

Other survivors include two sons, Edward Parks and wife, Carol of Harrisonburg, Va., and Delane Parks and wife, Michele of Potomac Falls, Va.; four grandchildren, Dalvis and wife, Monica of San Antonio, Texas and Layne, Lily and Lauryn; two step grandchildren, Taylor and Marisa of Potomac Falls, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Everett and Beckett of San Antonio, Texas.

Lillie worked at Klearknit, Inc., in Independence for five years and Wonderknit in Galax for 25 years.

After her retirement, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening and growing flowers.

She was a long time member of West Galax United Methodist Church.

A private graveside Service will be held today, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Monta Vista Memory Gardens in Galax, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Galax UMC, P.O. Box 656, Galax, Va. 24333.

High Country Services is serving the family.

