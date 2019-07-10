Lloyd Raymond Byrd, 87, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Flat Ridge, Va., to Wayne and Alma Ward Byrd.

He was a retired farmer.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Parks Byrd of the home; two daughters: Deranda and Dennis Roop of Troutdale, Va., and Terrie and Scott Lewis of Purcellville, Va.; grandchildren, Dustin Roop, Sabrina and Matt Fidler, Vanessa Lewis and Makayla Lewis; and one great-grandson, Zachary Fidler.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Roger Boyer and the Rev. Doug Halsey. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 7 to 8 p.m. Graveside services were conducted on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Honey Grove Cemetery in the Flat Ridge Community.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Byrd family.