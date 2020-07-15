Lois Jean Painter, 93, of Cripple Creek, Va., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.

She was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Bull's Gap, Tenn., to John Talley and Nancy Duffy Boothe.

She was the widow of Blaine Painter.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen and Frances Painter and Virginia and Joseph Painter, all of Cripple Creek, Va.; one grandson, Joshua Painter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a granddaughter, Sharla Painter.

Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., by the Rev. Jacob Vanover.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Painter family.

