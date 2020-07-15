1/
Lois Jean Painter
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean Painter, 93, of Cripple Creek, Va., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
She was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Bull's Gap, Tenn., to John Talley and Nancy Duffy Boothe.
She was the widow of Blaine Painter.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen and Frances Painter and Virginia and Joseph Painter, all of Cripple Creek, Va.; one grandson, Joshua Painter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a granddaughter, Sharla Painter.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va., by the Rev. Jacob Vanover.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Painter family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Declaration from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved