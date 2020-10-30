Lola F. Bryant, 79, of Galax, passed away Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Billie (Bobby) Bryant; daughter, Tami Pollard (Sam) of Hampton, Va; sisters, Charlotte Pollard (Frank) and Pat DeBlasio (Jim); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was born March 7, 1941, in Elk Creek, Va

She earned a banking degree and worked for more than 40 years at Crestar Bank and Old Point National Bank in Hampton, where she lived for many years before retiring to the Baywood area of Galax.

She remained active in retirement, volunteering at the Blue Ridge Music Center, HoustonFest and as treasurer at First Baptist Church, Independence.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert G. and Martha Sexton Mays; and brother, Robert Gene.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 1 at the First Baptist Church in Independence, Va. A service will also be held in Hampton Va at a later date.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store