Lucille Morton Graybeal, 91, of Independence, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence, Va.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Independence, Va., to Thomas Kelly and Mattie Sturdivant Morton.

She was the widow of Gene Graybeal.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Graybeal.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law and her husband, Vicky Graybeal and Mike Hanks of Christiansburg, Va.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susie and Bob Burton of Martinsville, Va., Beverly and Roger Dalton of Rural Retreat, Va., and Cathy and Mark Catron of Bluefield, Va.; one sister, Cathern Reeves of Independence, Va.; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation for the loving care provided to Graybeal from her special caregivers.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Independence with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the funeral. Officiating was her son-in-law, Roger Dalton. Burial followed in the Independence Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials contribution may be made to the Grayson Rehab and Nursing Care Center, 400 South Independence Ave., Independence, Va. 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Graybeal family.