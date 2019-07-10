Lucille Osborne, 81, of Independence, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Surviving are her husband, Randy Osborne, of the home; three daughters and spouses, Pamela E. and Denny Pridgeon of Fenwick Island, Del., Joan L. and David G. Barlow of Independence and Linda A. and Bob Zimmerman of Bear, Del.; brother, John C. Richardson II of Las Vegas, N.V.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive visitors at the Chapel one hour preceding the service. Following the service, family and friends may come to Mountain View Baptist Church in Independence for food and fellowship.

