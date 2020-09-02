1/
Ludwick (Lou) George Kurtz
1941 - 2020
Ludwick (Lou) George Kurtz, 79, of Independence, Va., died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Shiner, Texas to Emil and Rosie Kurtz, on April 14, 1941.
Kurtz joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and served five and one-half years as a radio operator.
He then worked for the government in Washington D.C. including service in the White House until his retirement.
Lou was active in many Grayson County community organizations including service to the Grayson County VFW Post #7726 as an honor guard member.
He also enjoyed genealogy research.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shirley Nelson Kurtz; sisters-in-law, Betty Lukowski and Freda Schildroth; four brothers, Thomas Kurtz (Bernice), Patrick Kurtz (Carla), Leonard Kurtz (Leslie) and Raymond Kurtz; two sisters, Barbara Boehm (Jerry) and Katherine Foreman (Edward); and special friend, Jeanette Poole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Edith Lovorn, Emil Kurtz, Elizabeth Kurtz and Michael Kurtz.
Graveside services were conducted on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cornett Family Cemetery in Flat Ridge, Va., by the Rev. Harold David Nelson. Military rites were conducted by Grayson County VFW Post #7726.
Condolences may be made to the family at: Shirley Kurtz, c/o Grayson Rehab and Health Care Center, 400 Independence Avenue, Independence, Va. 24348.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Kurtz family.

Published in The Declaration from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cornett Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Lou's passing. May God comfort you Shirley and family. We all had great times into genealogy and cemetery hopping. Lou joins Jeff and Ginger now. Our heartfelt condolences...Rick and Carol Lindamood, Wytheville VA.
Carol Lindamood
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sorry for your lose. Lisa Rountree Ragle
Lisa Rountree Ragle
Acquaintance
