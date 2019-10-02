Mae Boyer, 88, of Independence, Va., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Grayson Rehab and Health Center in Independence, Va.

She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Virginia to Gwyn and Della Phipps Boyer.

Survivors include one brother, Jim Boyer of Independence, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Boyer and Joe Boyer; four sisters, Mabel B. Burris, Nannie B. Felty, Mary B. Jones and Ruth B. Daniels.

Graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bethany United Methodist Church in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Roland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to Gideons International, Independence Camp, P.O. BOX 922. Independence, Va. 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the family.

