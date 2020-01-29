Margaret A. Taylor, 69, of Sparta, N.C., died at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.??
Survivors include her husband, Robert Taylor of the home; two sons, Christopher Taylor and friend, Edwina Parsons of West Jefferson, N.C., and Nathaniel Taylor of Glade Valley, N.C.; five grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Hodge of Penhook, Va., and Ronnie Hodge of Galax, Va.; and one sister, Wilma Burnsed of Sparta, N.C.
A graveside services was conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va. There was no visitation.??
Memorial contributions may be made to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Independence, Va, 24348.??
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Taylor family.
Published in The Declaration on Jan. 15, 2020