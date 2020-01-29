Margaret A. Taylor

Guest Book
  • "Nathaniel, I just have read of the passing of your mother...."
    - renee bradley
  • "So sorry. Thoughts and prayers."
    - Glenna Wilcox
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Becky Porter
  • "So sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort for Chris and..."
    - Debbie Brewer
  • "May you fly high with the angels "
    - Susie Fender
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Independence, VA
Obituary
Margaret A. Taylor, 69, of Sparta, N.C., died at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.??
Survivors include her husband, Robert Taylor of the home; two sons, Christopher Taylor and friend, Edwina Parsons of West Jefferson, N.C., and Nathaniel Taylor of Glade Valley, N.C.; five grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Hodge of Penhook, Va., and Ronnie Hodge of Galax, Va.; and one sister, Wilma Burnsed of Sparta, N.C.
A graveside services was conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va. There was no visitation.??
Memorial contributions may be made to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Independence, Va, 24348.??
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Taylor family.
Published in The Declaration on Jan. 15, 2020
Funeral Home Details