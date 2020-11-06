1/1
Margaret Lee “Peggy” Ball Duvall
Margaret Lee "Peggy" Ball Duvall, 79, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Abingdon, Va.
Peggy was born in Baltimore, Md., to the late Paul and Margaret Burton Madzarac.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, William H. Ball Sr.; grandson, Jonathan Ball; and a sister Elizabeth McGrew.
She was a RN for 40+ years, having worked at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center, Smyth County Community Hospital, and several nursing homes.
Peggy loved crafts and quilting. Most of all, she was a natural people person that loved anyone she met.
Survivors include her loving husband, Phillip David Duvall; children, William H. Ball Jr., Jeffrey S. Ball, Michael W. Ball and wife, Patricia, Ronald D. Ball and wife, Cassie, and Donald L. Ball and wife, Jennifer; brother, William Basil Madzarac and wife, Kristen; sister, Paula Madzarac Keen and husband, Rodney; step daughters, Penny Duvall, Rebecca Childress and husband, Josh, and Callie Duvall; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Juanita Mitchell, Debbie Cornette, and Mary Riggins.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Troutdale Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Riggins and Pastor Tim Boyette officiating. Interment followed in the Troutdale Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and comply with the social distancing requirements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Duvall family.

Published in The Declaration from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
