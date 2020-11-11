Martha Amanda Blevins, 76, of Independence, Va., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Marion, Va.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Watauga County, N.C., to Clip Max and Nell Tester Campbell.

She was the widow of Edward Blevins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Campbell; and two sisters, Nay Dean Baldwin and Ruth Waddell.

Survivors include her son, Donald Newberry and Mike King of Independence; two grandsons, Justin Newberry of Flint, Mich., and Steven Newberry of Galax, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Alanna Newberry of Michigan and Lexi Newberry in Galax, Va.; two brothers, Charles and Trish Campbell and Donnie and Linda Campbell, all of Helton, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were conducted on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the South Fork Cemetery in Piney Creek, N.C. David VanHoy officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rugby Rescue Squad 53 Rugby Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.

