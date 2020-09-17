1/1
Max Monroe Henderson
1938 - 2020
Max Monroe Henderson, 82, of Lansing, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Peter Parish officiating. Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery in Rugby, Va., with Masonic rites and the fireman's honor guard.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Henderson was born in Grayson County, Va., on June 5, 1938, to the late Walter Byron and Sylvia Reedy Henderson.
He retired from United Chemi-Con, where he worked as a machinist.
He also retired from the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department.
But his love was music. He played all over North Carolina and Virginia with his brother, Wayne.
He was a loving husband and will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Eastridge Henderson; a brother, Wayne C. Henderson of Rugby, Va.; a sister, Dora Shirleen Johnson of Troutdale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wayne C. Henderson Scholarship Fund, 388 Tucker Road, Rugby, Va. 24336 or to Mouth of Wilson Masonic Lodge, c/o Donnie Stamper, 141 Firehouse Road, Whitetop, Va. 24292.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.

Published in The Declaration from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
