Maxie O'Dell Anderson Morrison, 87, of Bristol, Va., formerly of Independence, Va., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.

She was born on March 30, 1932, to Lee A. Anderson and Virginia Wheatley Anderson in Fox, Va.

She was the first lady Deputy-Sherriff in Grayson County, serving 26 years.

She was a long-time member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer for 16 years.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, Mack Poole, Bill Jones and Louis Morrison; one son, James Lee "Jimmy" Poole; stepdaughter and spouse, Regina and Roger Edwards; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son and spouse, John and Susie Poole of Bristol, Va.; stepdaughter, Deanna Jones of Pulaski, Va.; granddaughter and spouse, Amanda M. and Greg Moore of Independence, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Abby and Carson; several step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Burns of Hoover, Ala.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., by the Rev. Tom Burcham, the Rev. Charles Bunn and the Rev. Mark Carico. Burial followed at the Pine Branch Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, Va. The family received friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Branch Cemetery, C/O Dan Cole, Treasurer, 3034 Fox Creek Road, Mouth of Wilson, Va. 24363.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Morrison family.