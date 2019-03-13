Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Minnie Lee McKnight Phipps, 90, of Independence, died on Monday evening, March 4, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 27, 1928 in Independence to Rev. Carlie H. and Flora Kirk McKnight. She was the widow of William M. Phipps. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Phipps was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ruth Turner and Gladys Hoppers; and her grandson, Matthew Phipps.

She is survived by two daughters and spouses, Sharon and Harold Walters of Independence, and Debbie and Terry Hensley of Galax; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Shirley Phipps of Independence; one brother and sister-in-law, Rev. John C. and Eva Mae McKnight; one grandson and spouse, Jeremy and Danyelle Walters of Independence; two granddaughters, Stephanie and Dusty Long of Galax, and Jordan Hensley of Galax; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carly and Brody; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Independence, with burial following in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Officiating were Rev. David Osborne, Rev. John C. McKnight, Speaker Jimmy McKnight, and Speaker Debbie Hensley. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC 27030, Independence Volunteer Fire Department 529 Davis Street Independence, Virginia 24348 or the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund C/o Ronald Anders PO BOX 413 Independence.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Shirley Phipps, Barbara Ann Taylor, Faye Hodge, Ella Robinson, Nancy Wooten, and Dorothy Crouse for the special love and care they showed to their mother.

