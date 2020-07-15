Nancy B. Fields, 81, of Galax, Va., died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1938, in Carroll County, Va., to Jesse and Florence Lineberry Bonn.

Survivors include her husband, Delmer Fields of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Linda Fields of Galax, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Lee of Galax, Va.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lee Houston and the Rev. Rex Toliver. Burial will follow in the Fields Memorial Cemetery in Galax, Va.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Fields Memorial Cemetery, c/o Della Vaughan ,2998 Grinders Mill Rd., Galax, Va. 24333.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store