Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Perry, 74, of 134 Whippoorwill Road, Glade Valley and formerly of Independence, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare Alleghany Center.

She was born June 12, 1945, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Walker and Neecie Halsey Pugh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Scottie Pugh.

Survivors include nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Dorothy Crouse.

Funeral services to honor the life of Nancy were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Gold Hill Baptist Church in Independence, Va., with the Rev. David Trent officiating. Interment followed at Fox Creek Cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church and a meal was served at the Old Gold Hill Church following the committal service.

Flowers are appreciated ormemorials may be made to Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC, P.O. Box 114, Sparta, N.C. 28675 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

The family would especially like to thank Medi Home Hospice of Alleghany.

Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Perry family.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at Nancy Perry, 74, of 134 Whippoorwill Road, Glade Valley and formerly of Independence, Va., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare Alleghany Center.She was born June 12, 1945, in Grayson County, Va., to the late Walker and Neecie Halsey Pugh.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Scottie Pugh.Survivors include nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Dorothy Crouse.Funeral services to honor the life of Nancy were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Gold Hill Baptist Church in Independence, Va., with the Rev. David Trent officiating. Interment followed at Fox Creek Cemetery.The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church and a meal was served at the Old Gold Hill Church following the committal service.Flowers are appreciated ormemorials may be made to Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC, P.O. Box 114, Sparta, N.C. 28675 to assist the family with funeral expenses.The family would especially like to thank Medi Home Hospice of Alleghany.Eric Thomas Funeral Service Licensee, LLC is honored to be serving the Perry family.Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.ericthomasfsl.com. Published in The Declaration on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Declaration Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close