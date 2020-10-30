Nata M. Davis Shupe, (5/17/1937 - 10/06/2020), has departed this world and gained her Heavenly home.

Her parents were the late Robert G. Davis and Agnes Patton Davis of Fries, Va.

Survivors include her two sons, Allen (Katherine) and Richard (Angela) Shupe; her grandchildren, Kayla (Isaak) Shupe-Samsel and Linsey Shupe-Wines; her great-grandson, Layton Wines; and siblings, Gayle, Roger, "Bonnie" and Kathy.

She was married to Arlin Shupe on July 9, 1958. They together made their home a "haven of blessing and a place of peace". Their joint-pursuit of the "American dream" and employment at Hanes was interrupted when Arlin and Nata responded to God's calling in Christian ministry. In his retirement speech, the Rev. Arlin Shupe gave much credit to his beloved wife as he said, "Nata and I answered the call to ministry some 21 years ago and began the most gratifying time of our lives. She has always believed in and supported what I was trying to do in serving [the church] ... I am grateful for her love and support."

Arlin departed this world just days after their celebrated 50th wedding anniversary.

As the tides of time slowly washed away her health, she faced the loss of her former life with courage.

According to Nata's wishes a private graveside (out of concern for everyone's health) was held by her immediate family on Oct. 8.

May her memory remain in our hearts as we embrace the Christian proclamation:

O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? (1 Corin. 15:55 KJV)

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store