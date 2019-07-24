Nora Ellen Frost, 78, of Galax, Va., died Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.

She was born on April 5, 1941, in Fries, Va., to Preston Ballard and Katie Mae Parks Akers who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Joe S. Frost of the home; one son, Allen R. Frost of Galax; and two nephews, Scottie Jones and David Jones, both of Fries, Va.

Graveside services were conducted on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Fries, Va., by Rev. Tony Vaughan. The family received friends at the Church of God of Prophecy Church in Fries, Va., from 10 to 11 a.m..

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Frost family.