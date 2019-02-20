Opal Mildred Shaffer, 76. Of Bassett, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart.
She was born on July 30, 1942 in Maryland, to James Garvie and Ertie Privett Cochram. She was the widow of Earl William Shaffer.
She is survived by two daughters, Mildred Burke of Bassett, and Mary Deal of Stuart; two sisters, Sylvia and Norman Little of Red Line, Penn. and Alice and Ron Stolzfus of Bedford, Penn.; one brother, Donald Cochram of Pearisburg; fiancé, Roger White of Bassett; eight grandchildren; 15 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Gleasanna Dixon. Burial followed in Forest Cemetery in Elk Creek.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Shaffer family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in The Declaration on Feb. 20, 2019