Patricia Ann Cornett, 80, of Independence, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Angie and Tony Lyons of Galax and Sherry Govin of Ft. Chiswell; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Paula Byrd of Independence; one grandson, Ken Govin; two granddaughters and one great-grandson; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Gina Clements of Galax; sister and brother-in-law, Phyliss and Gary Swan of Ammory, Miss.; and a niece.

Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by Speaker, Jimmy McKnight. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to: 900 E. Broad Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 or Twin County Hospice 963 E Stuart Drive Ste 2 Galax, Virginia, 24333-2407.

