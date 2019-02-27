Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pauline Combs Hawkins, 89, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Hawkins was born in Grayson County, to the late Wiley Combs and Rosie Reedy Combs and was preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Hawkins; her sisters, Helen Young, Betty McGrady and Ruby Dempsey; and brothers, Dale, Delmar and Billy Combs. She was a member of the Comers Creek Baptist Church and loved working in her flowers.

Survivors include daughters, Dixie Moran, Donita Hawkins, Jackie Louthen and husband Sammy, Drema Blessing and husband Eddie, Angi Casey and husband Travis; sons, Dale Eugene Hawkins and wife Diane, Terry Hawkins, Dennis Hawkins, Steve Hawkins and wife Lisa; daughter in law, Debra Hawkins; sisters, Pansy Sommerville, Carol Osborne and husband Bob; 14 grandchildren, to include a special granddaughter, Nikki Hawkins; 11 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA, Wythe County, Home Health Care of Smyth County, Jimmy and Lucille Farmer and Doug and Lora Testerman for all the care given during this time.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Andy Blevins officiating. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to services. Interment followed in Comers Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Comers Creek Cemetery Fund, C/O Lucille Farmer P.O. Box, 33, Sugar Grove, VA 24375.

