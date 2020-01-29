Penny Sue Ward, 54, of Elk Creek, Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Grayson Rehab and Health Center in Independence, Va.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sue Ward.

Survivors include her father, Jack B. Ward of Elk Creek, Va.; one brother, Jackie Ward and wife, Debby Ward of Elk Creek.; nephew and wife, Jason and Brandi Ward of Independence, Va.; aunt, Irene Ward of Independence; several cousins; her loving church family of Fellowship Baptist Church; and all other church families and friends.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Elk Creek, Va., with the Rev. Derek Cowan and the Rev. Don Ball. Burial followed in the Saddle Creek Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Ward family.