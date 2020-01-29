Penny Sue Ward

Guest Book
  • "I, her many friends, and the community will miss her, Her..."
    - Roger Taylor
  • "Jack and Family. Am very sorry to hear of Penny's passing,..."
    - Jerry Keegan
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Pat Widner
  • "So sorry for your loss. Penny was a wonderful person...."
    - Joyce Anderson
  • "Oh, how happy Jesus is to now have our sweet sweet Sister..."
    - Ed Hall
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Elk Creek,, VA
View Map
Obituary
Penny Sue Ward, 54, of Elk Creek, Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Grayson Rehab and Health Center in Independence, Va.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Sue Ward.
Survivors include her father, Jack B. Ward of Elk Creek, Va.; one brother, Jackie Ward and wife, Debby Ward of Elk Creek.; nephew and wife, Jason and Brandi Ward of Independence, Va.; aunt, Irene Ward of Independence; several cousins; her loving church family of Fellowship Baptist Church; and all other church families and friends.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Elk Creek, Va., with the Rev. Derek Cowan and the Rev. Don Ball. Burial followed in the Saddle Creek Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Ward family.
Published in The Declaration on Jan. 15, 2020
