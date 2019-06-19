Randald Duane Dillard, 68, of Sparta, N.C., died June 12, 2019.
He was born on October 31, 1950 to the late Garfield and Maude Dillard.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patsy Evans Dillard; one son, Stephen Dillard; two daughters and sons in law, Shelley and husband Forrest Hamm, Stacey and husband Josh Griswell; three grandchildren; one brother, Frank Dillard and wife Robin; one sister, Carolyn Hudson and husband Sonny; several nieces and nephews and many good friends.
Graveside services were held at New Salem cemetery Friday, June 14, with Elder E. W. Hooven officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Dillard family.
Published in The Declaration on June 19, 2019