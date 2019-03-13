Raymond Thomas Cox, 21, of Johnson City, Tenn., died March 5, 2019 in Johnson City.

He was born April 30, 1997 in Pittsburg, Penn. to Franklin Robert and Helen Flick Cox.

He was preceded in death by his beloved first father, Franklin Robert Cox, Jr.; his mee-maw and pap-pap, Franklin Robert Cox, Sr. and Doris Cox; and his great-grandmother, Isabell McWilliams.

Ray is survived by his mother and second beloved father, Dean and Debbie Miller of Independence; five sisters, Leanna Martinez of Independence, Heather Cox of Pittsburg, Penn, Renee Graves Fishersville, Kara Dobson of Pittsburg, Penn., and Hope Cox of Glade Springs; three brothers, Robert Miller of Independence, Robert Cox of Pittsburg, Penn., and Frank Cox III of Independence; uncle, George Cox of Pittsburg, Penn.; aunt, Kim Cox of Independence; and five nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Gold Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Derek Cowan with burial following in the Gold Hill Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, PO BOX 306 Independence, Virginia 24348.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Cox family.