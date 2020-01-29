Rebecca Anne Cox, 55, of Independence, Va., died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Twin County Hospital in Galax, Va.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1964, in Radford, Va., to Robert G. "Jr." and Zona Ogle Cox.

Survivors include her parents; her husband, Scotty Mathis of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Chase McCormick of Dobson, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Cassi Mathis of Wilkes N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Rebecca Ogle of Independence, Va.; brother, Tim Ogle of Strafford, N.C.; fur-baby, Daisey; several aunts, uncles and nieces; Mary Kay family; and several other family and friends.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Independence with Pastor, the Rev. Bud Pierce and the Rev. Victor Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends from noon until the hour of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Flat Rock United Methodist Church, 2764 Powerhouse Road, Independence, Va. 24348 or the Independence Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 607, Independence, Va., or the Mary Kay Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 799044, Dallas, Texas 75379-9044.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Cox family.