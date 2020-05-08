Rodney Cornett Rhudy, 79, passed away at his home in Elk Creek, Va., on Friday April 24, 2020.

He was born July 27, 1940, at Galax to June Cornett Rhudy and Betty Virginia Greer Rhudy.

He worked for several years with Twin County Regional Hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Delp Rhudy of the home; daughter and spouse, Felicia and Joe Hash of Independence, Va.; two sons and spouses, Mark and Dawn Rhudy of Elk Creek and Michael and Melisa of Fries; sister and spouse, Elizabeth Suzanne and Jim Haga of Bland, Va.; one granddaughter; four step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; special friends, James E. and Melzinnia Tilley and their children, daughter, Amy Carter and son, James Rodney Tilley, all of Coloniel Beach, Va.

A private memorial service will be held Monday April 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Summerfield Cemetery in Fries, Va. The Rev. Gloria Rhudy and the Rev. Ricky Bedwell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Summerfield United Methodist Church or to the Elk Creek Rescue Squad.

Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Rhudy family.