Roxanna Keesling, 64, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Roxanna was born in Troutdale, Va., to the late Preston Ordean Barker and Pauline Rutherford Barker.
She was preceded in death by her brother, P.O. "Butchy" Barker Jr.
She attended the Blue Ridge Fellowship Church in Independence, Va.
Roxanna enjoyed her flowers and camping. She also loved taking it easy on her front porch watching her hummingbirds and she loved her dog, Bo.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Jerry Keesling, she was the love of his life; her son, Cameron Keesling and wife Vicky of Galax, Va.; her grandchildren, Colson, Brayden and Josslyn; and a special aunt, Lonnie Young.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Scott Flippen officiating. Interment followed in Troutdale Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
Published in The Declaration on Aug. 28, 2019