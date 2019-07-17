Ruby Dale Bowman (Edwards) passed in peace Monday, July 8, 2019.
She was born in her childhood home on beloved Pine Mountain (nearby Independence, Va.,) in 1931.
Ruby spent many wonderful years with family and friends in Louisville, Ky.
She was a member of Shively Heights Baptist Church and a long-time manager of Chalet Village Apartments in Shively.
She was also a Kentucky Colonel.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Terry and Randy (Jill) Bowman of Louisville; sister, Edna Roberts of Independence; grandchildren, Chris Wilson, Whitney Bartley, Taylor Prokosch, Remington Bowman and Trent Bowman; great grandchildren, Collin and Nova; and many other friends and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Bowman; parents, Carrie and Connie Edwards; a grandson, Joshua Bowman; and six brothers.
A visitation will be held in Louisville at Owens Funeral Home at 9318 Taylorsville Road on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Pine Mountain, Va., and burial at nearby Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Masonic Home of Kentucky (www.masonichomesky.com).
Published in The Declaration on July 17, 2019