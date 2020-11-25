1/
Ruth Ellen McGrady
1938 - 2020
Ruth Ellen McGrady, 82, of Independence, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
She was born in Grayson County on March 6, 1938, to the late Robert and Flossie Mae McGrady.
Survivors include her two sisters-in-laws, Mary Lou McGrady of Rural Retreat and Pat McGrady of West Jefferson, N.C.; five nephews; and two nieces.
An inurnment graveside service were held jointly with services for her sister's service, Louise McGrady, on Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Lindsay McGrady officiating her service. Current Covid-19 restrictions will be required.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in The Declaration from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333-2210
(276) 236-9009
