Ruth Ellen McGrady, 82, of Independence, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
She was born in Grayson County on March 6, 1938, to the late Robert and Flossie Mae McGrady.
Survivors include her two sisters-in-laws, Mary Lou McGrady of Rural Retreat and Pat McGrady of West Jefferson, N.C.; five nephews; and two nieces.
An inurnment graveside service were held jointly with services for her sister's service, Louise McGrady, on Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Lindsay McGrady officiating her service. Current Covid-19 restrictions will be required.
High Country Services is serving the family.
